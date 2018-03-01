DCPS seeks community input in superintendent search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The community is invited to come out and voice their input on the search for Duval County's

next school superintendent.

The school board is holding a meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Historic Springfield Community Learning Center, located on North Main Street.



Dr. Patricia Willis has been interim Superintendent since Dr. Nikolai Vitti left to head the school district in Detroit, Michigan. The meetings will focus on locking down a permanent replacement. This is all about finding out what people at home want to see in a school superintendent.



A recent survey distributed to nearly 1,000 parents, educators and people in the community revealed:

473 people said the new superintendent should not only know how to attract good teachers but should also have the skill set needed to keep them in Duval County classrooms.

Most agreed that the new superintendent should have classroom experience

Most people also said the superintendent should be focused on student achievement, and willing to increase school funding for operations and instruction.

Thursday’s meeting is one of four scheduled through Monday, March 12th.

Community Meetings Dates

Thursday, March 1

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Wells Fargo Historic Springfield Community Learning Center – 1601 N. Main Street, 2nd Floor

Monday, March 5

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Samuel Wolfson High School – 7000 Powers Avenue

Thursday, March 8

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: The Legends Center – 5130 Soutel Drive

Monday, March 12

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Robert E. Lee High School - 1200 McDuff Avenue S.

