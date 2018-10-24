District officials: Parents can choose their child's bus stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a 15-year-old boy was hit by a Jeep crossing Dunn Avenue to get to his bus stop, the Duval County school district said it investigated and did not believe the bus route or bus stop location played a role in the crash.

Michael Chaco was still listed in critical condition Wednesday, a day after he was hit crossing the busy road.

The Dunn Avenue area has four bus stops along a 1-mile stretch on either side of the road.

The district said parents might not realize they have a choice in what bus stop their child uses. Parents in the Dunn Avenue area, for instance, can choose a bus stop that does not require their child to cross the road.

To find the bus stops available for your child's school, go to dcps.duvalschools.org and click on the school name under the transportation page.

District officials said there are about 5,000 bus stops across the county, and the transportation department reviews bus stop locations on an ongoing basis.

According to the district, bus stops are placed no more than 1 mile from a student’s home, but Judith Robles, a mother of four, said she has to drive her oldest child nearly 3 miles to the closest bus stop.

“We have to come all the way over here just to have them ride a bus, because this is the closest one to us,” Robles said.

She said she wishes her daughter’s bus didn’t let students off right in the middle of Dunn Avenue.

“A lot of people don’t stop,” Robles said. “A lot of people keep going, and they don’t pay attention to it, and it’s sad, because once the bus stops, you’re supposed to stop from both sides, but a lot of people just keep on going straight.”

District officials said they will look into Robles' concerns about the distance of her bus stop.

Bus transportation for Duval County students is provided only if the student lives at least 1.5 miles away from the school. The district considers 1 mile a reasonable walking distance to a bus stop.

The district encourages community members with questions or suggestions regarding bus stop locations to contact the transportation department at 904-858-6200.

