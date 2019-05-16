Dozens of Jacksonville teachers celebrated at retirement luncheon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools leaders paid tribute to dozens of educators who will be retiring at the end of the school year after decades of service.

The "Sail Away" luncheon was held Thursday afternoon at the University of North Florida.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene and Duval County School Board members attended the official sendoff, saying thank you to the men and women who made a big difference in thousands of lives. They included teachers, coaches and principals from schools across the district.

Family members and friends cheered them on.

The retirees were given plaques, gifts, applause and time off -- that is, Greene said, when the school year is officially over. The last day of school is May 31.

I was the emcee. I'm also a Paxon School for Advanced Studies graduate.

From our team at News4Jax, we say thank you to all teachers for their service and sacrifices and "bon voyage" to the retirees.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.