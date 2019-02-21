Dunkin' offering college scholarship money to Florida students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's another scholarship opportunity for high school seniors in Florida.

Dunkin', formerly known as Dunkin Donuts, has announced its 2019 scholarship program.

38 seniors in Florida will receive $1,000.

The students are chosen based on grades and leadership.

You can apply through May 1st. Applicants will be notified in June. Not all applicants to the program will be selected as recipients.

Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 as well as other factors.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.