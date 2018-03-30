Duval County Public Schools can now send texts to parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County school district has a new way to communicate with parents, so don't ignore that text you got today from a random number.

Parents with children in Duval County Public Schools can opt to receive text messages from the district.

The mobile number you have on file with your child's school has been submitted to SchoolMessenger, and you should be getting a message, if you haven't already, asking you to confirm your number.

Once you do, you'll be registered for the the text message service.

You can opt out by replying STOP once you've confirmed your number.

Duval County Public Schools can now communicate via text message! Parents will be receiving a text message that says:



“Duval County Public Schools alerts. Reply Y 2 Confirm. Help 4 info. Msg & data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies.” This is an official DCPS invitation. — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) March 30, 2018

