Duval County's 'Teacher of Year' to be announced tonight

Abe Reising, Will Smith, Tabetha Cox, Alicia Lloyd and Stephanie Bellino were each surprised when told they were Duval County's five Teacher of the Year finalists.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five teachers named finalists for the 2018 Florida Blue Duval County Teacher of the Year will learn Friday night which will be announced Jacksonville's best.

The finalists were selected by a committee of educators, community members and business leaders from a preliminary round of semifinalists drawn from the top teachers at all Duval County public schools. They will appear together at the 27th Annual EDDY Awards for the announcement of which will represent the county for statewide honors.

The finalists are:

Stephanie Bellino , Garden City Elementary School

, Garden City Elementary School Tabetha Cox , Sadie T. Tillis Elementary School

, Sadie T. Tillis Elementary School Alicia Lloyd , Youth Development Programs, Pretrial Detention Facility

, Youth Development Programs, Pretrial Detention Facility Abe Reising , Mandarin High School

, Mandarin High School Will Smith, Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School

Each day this week, one of the finalists was profiled and appeared on The Morning Show. Click one their names, above, to watch those segments.

The teachers were each surprised in their classrooms with a prize patrol that included Duval County School Board Chairwoman Paula Wright, Superintendent Patricia Willis and Jacksonville Public Education Fund President Trey Csar.



"The oftentimes challenging work teachers do shapes what our city is and what it has the potential to be,” Csar said. “The Teacher of the Year program gives the community a glimpse into some of the excellent work teachers are doing to improve the lives of tomorrow’s future leaders. It is an honor to spend the day with these amazing educators and to learn from them how we, as a community, can better live up to our shared responsibility to support everything these educators do."

Friday night's award ceremony is being held at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. Tickets to the EDDY Awards can be purchased at eddyawardsjax.org for $75 per person.

