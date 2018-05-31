Duval County School Board approves contract for next superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County School Board members approved a contract offer Thursday for the woman they've tabbed as the district's next superintendent.

Dr. Diana Greene's contract will run from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2022, with a base salary of $275,000, the same amount predecessor Dr. Nikolai Vitti earned.

Once Greene signs the contract, which all parties have already agreed to, she will become the first permanent black female public schools superintendent in Duval County history.

The board also voted Thursday to extend the contract of interim superintendent Dr. Patricia Willis through Aug. 3 to help with the transition.

DOCUMENT: Proposed contract with Dr. Diana Greene

Greene opened up to News4Jax on Wednesday about making that transition from relatively small Manatee County to the big city of Jacksonville.

Greene's described her last week as superintendent of Florida's Manatee County School District as bittersweet, saying she's gotten lots of love and well-wishes, but she's excited to head north and begin her new position.

She talked about what one of her top priorities will be in Jacksonville.

"In August, I'm going to spend as much time as I can visiting, especially the schools that may be struggling, and then our high schools," Greene said. "We have 19 high schools that I can visit within the month of August. So my goal is to make sure I go to every single high school and review their safety plan, look at their campus, the facility, and make some decisions about are we doing everything we need to do to ensure that our students are safe, especially at our high schools."

Greene also discussed keeping weapons out of schools, mental health, teachers and struggling schools.

News4Jax reporter Elizabeth Campbell: "What are your thoughts on mental health and what more can be done not just in Duval County, but in schools everywhere?"

Dr. Diana Greene: "If we work with our law enforcement, other agencies (with) mental health as their level of expertise, and we come together and agree on what’s best for the students in Duval County Public Schools -- that’s what’s going to move the needle."

Campbell: "We’ve seen, in recent years including this year, teachers being cut, let go because of budget issues ... a lot of times it makes classroom sizes bigger. What do you think could be done to help prevent losing teachers like that?"

Greene: "... I need to understand what are the priorities of the board and then work with our finance department to ensure our budget will allow those priorities to come to fruition."

Campbell: "After those grades come out and you see where some of those struggling schools stand, what’s your plan moving forward?"

Greene: "Well, the plan is to go back to the basics. One, we have to find out what really is the root cause that is a roadblock for that school being successful and review what they’ve done. My desire is not to come in and create total chaos. It’s to come in with a critical eye."

Campbell: "And that could involve moving teachers, moving principals? And if so, if people feel hesitant about that, what is your message to them?"

Greene: "Well, I’m going to work with the current interim superintendent, Dr. (Patricia) Willis, to look at those moves. She is still the superintendent until June 30 and as the superintendent, I would expect that she would make decisions about principal, teacher moves, up until that point when I start."

UNCUT: Watch Elizabeth Campbell's entire interview with Dr. Diana Greene

Recently, a loaded gun was found at a Manatee County high school. Greene said after incidents such as that, it’s not uncommon to ban backpacks the following days and also have random metal detector checks.

When asked if that’s something that would ever be done in Duval County, she said she needs to meet with school police and figure out what would work best for Jacksonville before making any such decision.

Like Duval County, Green said, Manatee County also sees its fair share of crime, and she hopes her approach in Jacksonville can be similar.

"I hope in Duval we can have those types of collaborations with law enforcement, child protective services and other agencies that would be involved to ensure our students feel safe when they leave their home, when they arrive at school and getting back home," Green said. "So again, it all goes back to collaboration. Let’s come together, because the school district can’t solve this problem on its own."

As she prepares to leave a place that means so much to her, Greene said, her husband has been her rock and has been helping her through the transition.

"I’m going to ease into the role of superintendent in Duval. And when I say ease, it means I’m going to take everything slow, going to try to seek understanding," Greene said. "It’s very easy to fall to the negative. I want to come in and look to the positive."

Greene added that she will also make sure the interim superintendent who's selected in Manatee County feels completely comfortable before she officially passes everything off to that person.

