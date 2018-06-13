Duval County School Board gets update on reassignment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County School Board on Tuesday received an update on hundreds of Jacksonville elementary schools who could be reassigned to new schools next school year due to mistakes made in 2016-17 turnaround schools report.

News4Jax reported in early May that R.L. Brown, S.P. Livingston, Hyde Grove and Oak Hill elementary schools were selected for closure/reassignment for 2016-17 -- when Dr. Nikolai Vitti was superintendent -- but 900 of the students were never reassigned or weren't reassigned to a school with a C grade or higher, which was one of the state requirements.

Because of that, any of those students who are not currently attending a school with a grade C or higher will be reassigned to a school with that grade for the 2018-19 school year.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Jacksonville elementary students to be reassigned

Parents of 378 students who were informed of the reassignment can elect to keep their child in their current school, but must fill out paperwork stating so.

On Tuesday, the school board got an update on where things stand with the reassignment:

In late May, parents of the 378 students were notified by letter, phone call and email.

In early June, principal meetings were held to schedule the monitoring of potential new students.

After the principal meetings, meetings were held for parents so that they could ask questions.

The school district expects to not hear back from many parents. So, on July 2, social workers are expected to help contact the families the district hasn't heard back from.

On Aug. 1, each of the four schools will receive detailed instructions for handling students who show up to the wrong school on the first day of school because their parents never contacted the district.

If parents are unsure whether their child is impacted, they're urged to contact the school district.

