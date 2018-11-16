Duval County schools 10 points shy of earning 'A' grade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A report released by Duval County Public Schools this week highlights improvements in the district over the past eight years.

Duval County has seen school grades go up in both reading and math, and the district itself is only 10 points -- 1 percentage point -- away from becoming an "A" school district.

Duval County has reached record highs for graduation rates: 81 percent last year compared to 63 percent In 2011.

Graduating seniors are getting more money in scholarships: $122 million last year, up from $94 million one year ago and $37 million for the 2013 graduating class.

Students not headed to a college or university are also excelling, with 63 percent passed industry certification exams in the 2017 school year, up from 35 percent the previous year.

VIEW: Slides from PowerPoint presentation given to School Board

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.