Florida finds no evidence Duval County manipulated civics scores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County and other school districts were cleared this week after a Florida Department of Education inquiry into possible irregularities with civics end-of-course scores, according to a letter from the commissioner of education.

The state reviewed five years of data to see if school districts changed the year middle school student took the test in an effort in increase the scores. Districts are given discretion in whether the test is given in the seventh or eighth grade, and while the research found test scores were higher when student took the it a year later, the change over time returned to historical levels.

"We do not have any evidence that the districts you have listed have done anything that is in violation of the law or improperly manipulated the accountability system," wrote Education Commissioner Pam Stewart. "In some cases, delaying the year civics course is taken in middle school can result in more students passing the exam and, thus, can be an educationally sound decision."

READ: Commissioner Pam Stewart's letter to school superintendents

Duval County Superintendent Diana Greene responded with her own statement.

"I am grateful for the commissioner's letter and her support. I am also excited to put this issue behind us so we can return our full focus to even greater achievement strategies for the future," Greene said.

This year, 84 percent of Duval County students taking the civics End of Course exam passed, an 18-point improvement from the past year, according to News4Jax's news partner WJCT. The state average is 71 percent.

Duval County schools saw similar results on the biology exam in the 2015-16 year and on the algebra 1 and geometry exams during the 2016-17 year.

The FDOE inquiry was conducted after the Florida Coalition of School Board Members asked the state to investigate high state test scores in multiple school districts.

“Several school districts made dramatic improvements in their passing rates on middle-school civics tests – a significant component in the state’s school grading formula,” the coalition wrote in an email. “A closer look at the DOE’s data shows those districts also saw dramatic declines in the number of students who took the tests.”

WJCT