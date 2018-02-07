Duval County teachers, other school employees to get raises

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Teachers and other school employees in Duval County will see pay increases after the School Board vote unanimously Tuesday night to approve raises and other changes negotiated in collective bargaining agreement with Duval Teachers United.

The deal is included in a new 3-year contract for the district's 8,153 teachers that includes step increases for two years that area based on seniority and educational level attained. The amount of the third year raise is to be negotiated later.

About 1,100 paraprofessionals, school office and security personnel will also get raises, with starting pay increasing to $10 per hour over the three years.

Those raises will cost the district more than $14 million the first year and incrementally more over the next two years. That amount represents just over 8 percent of Duval County Public School's $1.7 billion annual budget.



