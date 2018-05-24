More security at Duval County elementary schools after Texas shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Elementary schools in Duval County can now expect an added police presence for the remainder of the school year in the wake of the Texas school shooting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will now be providing increased patrols and security checks at elementary schools, Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman Laureen Ricks wrote in an email to News4Jax.

Duval County middle and high schools already have school resource officers, according to the email.

The decision to request additional security came shortly after a fatal shooting at a Texas high school that left 10 dead, according to Ricks’ email.

The shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, left nine students and one teacher dead after a gunman opened fire in an art class just before 8 a.m.

DCPS wanted to provide extra support for elementary schools during the final two weeks of the school year, according to Ricks’ email.

“We are grateful to them as they are indeed supporting us with increased patrols and security checks at our elementary schools,” Ricks wrote.

In March, Gov. Rick Scott signed into law the “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act,” according to the Florida Senate website.

The law, which will take effect for the 2018-2019 school year, includes multiple provisions that will impact Florida schools:

Assign one or more school safety officers per school

Create a threat assessment team at each school

Designate a district school safety specialist to serve as the primary point of contact for public school safety functions

