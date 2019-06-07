Early release day schedule changing for Duval County Public Schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The early release day schedule will change in Duval County for the 2019/2020 school year and the superintendent said it will benefit both teachers and families.

Previously, early dismissal days occurred every other Wednesday with students released from school one hour early.

For the 2019-2020 school year, early dismissal days will be reduced from twice per month, to once a month, with a two-hour early release time.

The change was announced Tuesday night at a Duval County School Board meeting and was praised by Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene as well as Board Member Ashley Smith Juarez.

Greene said the district worked with a committee of teachers, community individuals and district staff to come to the decision.

“I think this will be well received,” Smith Juarez said. “This will not reduce the amount of professional development time but it will make the learning calendar more consistent for students.”

Greene said the change will help teachers by giving them a two-hour block of time for professional development instead of breaking that time up into multiple sessions per month.

She said it will also benefit families who have to make childcare arrangements to accommodate multiple early dismissal days in a one month period.

The Duval County School District’s revised calendar for early-release days is now listed on its website.

