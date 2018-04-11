Edward Waters College picks president, but won't name him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new president has been named to lead Edward Waters College, taking over the helm of Jacksonville's 150-year-old historically black college from Dr. Nat Glover.

Well, not exactly named. The college announced Tuesday that after a long, nationwide search, the board of trustees had made a choice, but said the announcement would be made on Monday morning.

The Florida Times-Union is reporting that Zachary Faison Jr., presently general counsel at Tuskegee University, will become the college's president.

The college would not confirm that, but did tell News4Jax that Faison would attend Monday's event and would be available for interviews after the announcement.

Faison is a former state prosecutor and assistant district attorney in Georgia and previously worked at EWC as director of external relations and leadership gifts.

“He’s a really great young man, but well-seasoned in higher education,” Bruce Taylor, chairman of the EWC presidential search committee, told the newspaper. “He’s a very bright guy, with very good intellect and judgment. I think he will really be a strong president and will move the college forward in the right direction.”

Faison and a second finalist, Said Sewell, a senior fellow with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities in Washington, spent two days on the campus last month to meet with students, alumni search committee members and the board of trustees.

Glover is stepping down after seven years to start a motivational speaking business.

