Elementary school substitute banned after using foul language, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A substitute teacher was kicked off the Oceanway Elementary School campus last week after students reported the teacher used inappropriate language in front of them, Duval County school officials said.

The teacher, who was not identified, was working in a co-teach classroom with another teacher when the incident occurred, according to a statement from Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman Laureen Ricks.

Several students reported to the other teacher what the substitute said, and that teacher immediately told school administration, Ricks said.

Following an investigation, the substitute was removed without incident from the campus, Ricks said.

She said that Duval County Public Schools informed its substitute provider -- Kelly Services -- of the incident and told them the substitute would not be welcome again in any of the district’s classrooms.

“We have the highest expectations of all staff members to behave in a professional and respectful manner, and we are very proud of the students who recognized the individual’s actions did not adhere to our values and standards,” Ricks said.

