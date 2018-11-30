Extra security expected Friday at Sandalwood High due to threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Students at Sandalwood High School can expect to see additional security on campus Friday in response to a note that was scribbled on a bathroom wall, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson.

Parents of students received a notice from a school official informing them the note indicated an act of violence would take place on Friday. The school official said the threat was investigated and dealt with, however, a similar incident occurred again and the extra security is a precautionary measure.

The notice to parents and students said that no one would be allowed in the building prior to 6:45 a.m. Friday. Sandalwood administrators, deans and DCPS police officers were stationed at all building entrances checking students with metal detector wands as they entered.

"Our goal is to be as proactive as possible in making sure our students and staff are secure," the notice said. "Please know with all the security precautions, we still plan to have a normal school day with a focus on learning and student achievement."

Parents have voiced their concerns and the district has announced plans to add metal detectors to all high schools. The equipment is expected to arrive by mid-January.

Nova Taylor told News4Jax her daughter will be going to work with her because she's afraid to go to school Friday.

"I totally get using metal detectors, but searching these kids and making them all go somewhere and have police search them down -- they're not criminals, they're kids. They are teenage kids going to school," Taylor said. "All the kids are stressing. They are nervous. They really don’t know if they want to go to school and it’s impacting all of them."

If you or your child is aware of any school threat, please call the school district hotline: 904-348-SAFE. Callers can remain anonymous.

