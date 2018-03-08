Florida not making the grade for Pre-K through 12 education

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida may rank high in things like tourism, but according to the U-S News & World Report, the Sunshine State isn’t doing so well in pre-K through 12 education.

The magazine has Florida ranked 40th in the country for education.

The grade is based on a number of factors, including high school graduation rates and the number of students who are able to enroll in pre-K.

The Bad News:

The magazine ranked Florida #42 for national math scores and #41 for pre-K quality

The magazine also scored Florida poorly on high school graduation rates, ranking it #43

Just two months ago, the Florida Department of Education released data stating our graduation rates are at a 14-year high- with rates going up in both Duval and Clay counties. St. Johns County remains among top school districts.



The Good News:

The magazine notes Florida was the top state in the country when it comes to higher education- beating out states like Utah, Washington and California.

The magazine gave Florida high marks for tuition and fees, two- and four-year college graduation rates, and low graduation debt.

To see these rankings for yourself, click here. More information about graduation rates in Florida can be found here.

