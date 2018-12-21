Florida's graduation rates at all-time high

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida’s high school graduation rate has reached a 15-year high according to data released today by the Florida Department of Education.

For the 2017-18 school year, Florida’s statewide graduation rate rose to 86.1 percent, an increase of 3.8 percentage points over last year and 17.1 percentage points since the school year before Gov. Rick Scott took office.

“I am proud to announce that Florida’s high school graduation rate has once again risen and has reached an all-time high. Access to quality public education played a critical role in my life, and as a father and grandfather, it has always been important to me that every Florida student has the opportunity to pursue their goals and achieve the American Dream. This accomplishment would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of Florida’s teachers and school administrators. I’m also proud of the work we’ve done to provide record amounts of funding to Florida schools so they can continue to deliver results. I will never stop working to ensure students are prepared to succeed,” said Gov. Scott.

Florida’s graduation rates vary by race/ethnicity. All but one group increased their graduation rates over the past year. The subgroups with the highest percentage point increase over the last five years are as follows:

The statewide graduation rate among Black/African American students increased by 16.2 percentage points over the last five years, rising from 64.7 percent in 2013-14 to 80.9 percent in 2017-18.

The graduation rate gap between white and African American students narrowed by 3.3 percentage points compared to 2016-17; the gap in 2016-17 was 11.4 percentage points, and the gap in 2017-18 is 8.1 percentage points.

The statewide graduation rate among Hispanic students increased by 10.1 percentage points over the last five years, rising from 75 percent in 2013-14 to 85.1 percent in 2017-18.

The statewide graduation rate among students with disabilities increased by 21.9 percentage points, rising from 55.1 percent in 2013-14 to 77.0 percent in 2017-18.

The statewide graduation rate among economically disadvantaged students increased by 14.3 percentage points, rising from 67.7 percent in 2013-14 to 82 percent in 2017-18.

New record set for Duval school's graduation rate

Now at 85.1 percent, schools in 2018 bumped the district’s average by more than 4 percentage points compared to 2017.

The results released by the Florida Department of Education include other important records in all Duval County sub-group areas. Record high graduation rates include:

African American students: 83.2 percent graduation rate; up 6.4 points over last year.

Hispanic students: 84.3 percent graduation rate; up 3.2 points over last year.

English Language Learners: 82.3 percent graduation rate; up 5.4 points over last year.

Low socioeconomic students: 79.5 percent graduation rate up; 6 points over last year.

Students with disabilities: 77.1 percent graduation rate; up 6.4 points over last year.

“Jacksonville leaders can now point to our school district as an asset in attracting jobs and economic development to our region,” said Duval School Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene. “Our teachers, our school leaders and most important, our students have done the work this community has asked them to do. The world needs to know that the young men and women in our schools are succeeding, and they are ready for college and careers.”

Clay County exceeds 90 percent graduation rate for first time in history

Clay County District Schools demonstrated an increase of 2.3 percentage points from the previous year, progressing from 88.4 percent in 2016-17 to 90.7 percent in 2017-18. Over the last two years, Clay County District Schools has improved its graduation rate by 6 percentage points and 31.9 percentage points since 2003, reaffirming that Clay’s students are better prepared to successfully transition to the workforce, military or college. This latest release from the Florida Department of Education also revealed that eight of the nine targeted subgroups of learners have reached a record high, illustrating that Clay County District Schools is focused on improving the academic well-being of every learner.

“The graduation rates recently released by the Florida Department of Education show that Clay County District Schools is on an upward trajectory. I am ecstatic that we have once again rewrote the history books. Many strategies have contributed to this exciting outcome over the last two years. Our data signifies the hard work and efforts put forth by our school leaders, teachers, college and career coaches, school counselors, and support staff. Collectively and collaboratively, we have created a culture that demands ownership, establishes high expectations, and allows learners to fulfill their aspirations as indicated by meeting graduation requirements. This is a remarkable accomplishment for our community. I am proud of all stakeholders who have positively impacted children’s lives by preparing to compete inside and outside of our classrooms,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

Putnam County graduation rate up 29.9 percent since 2015

The District once again surpassed the target graduation rate with the District seeing more than triple the expected point increase; from 72.2 percent to 84.8 percent. This will be the third consecutive year that the District has been able to celebrate an increase in graduation rates at all of the District’s comprehensive high schools.

Now at 84.8 percent, Putnam County schools in 2018 bumped the district’s average by more than 12.6 percentage points compared to 2017. This massive leap ranks Putnam County 5th (out of 67 districts) in the state for the highest increase in graduation rates.

Flagler schools graduation rate at record highs

The Flagler County School District’s graduation rate jumped nearly seven points to 88 percent. That’s just under two points higher than the state average.

"We are extremely happy with the news we received today from the state Department of Education regarding our graduation rate,” said Superintendent James Tager Thursday afternoon. He went on to add, “This is a testament to the hard work of our students, teachers, staff, administrators, parents, and our mentors. It also shows the work we've all put into raising our graduation rate is paying off as we continue to strive to bring it up even higher. We're confident that as we get deeper into the numbers, we'll find even more great news to share with our community."

St. Johns County Schools graduation rate is 93.3 percent.

The St. Johns County School District average rate is 93.3 percent for the 2017-2018 school year. District officials said they are proud of the students, teachers and administrators for achieving the outstanding educational milestone. Below is a list of graduation rates by school in St. Johns County

Allen D. Nease - 95.9 percent

Bartram Trail - 97.6 percent

Creekside - 98.8 percent

Pedro Menendez - 86.5 percent

Ponte Vedra - 98.0 percent

