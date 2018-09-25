Glynn County schools want students to 'Start with Hello'

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Glynn County school officials want students in their district to feel included and connected.

They're battling isolation and bullying by joining the national Start with Hello campaign, organized by Sandy Hook Promise, a national nonprofit created by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The goal is to prevent suicide or potential youth violence by spotting at-risk students and helping them build more supportive relationships.

The campaign runs Sept. 24-28, and Glynn County's programs focused on mental health and wellness will be Wednesday. The campaign runs at the end of Suicide Prevention Month in September and just before the start of Bullying Prevention Month in October.

“Our goal is to teach our students the skills they need to create a culture of inclusion and connectedness within their school, youth organizations and community," said Senetra Haywood, director of student services for Glynn County. "But beyond the educational setting, we want this campaign to extend into the community and bring awareness to the growing epidemic of social isolation, bullying, violence and depression."

Bullying intervention programs are in place in Glynn County's schools, and counselors and staff teach students to recognize bullying and know who they can go to if there is an issue.

“Bullying is a major issue in today’s society, and unfortunately our schools are not immune," Superintendent Dr. Virgil Cole said. "With our new initiatives that we have in place, it is our goal to create a positive school climate where all students can achieve their potential."

The district will follow-up the Start with Hello campaign by participating in a bullying prevention campaign.

The goal is to teach everyone how to create a bully-free community.

“We want to inspire everyone to unite in kindness, acceptance and inclusion, but also promote open and honest dialogue between educators, parents and students on their roles in addressing and preventing bullying,” Haywood said.

Schools taking part in Unity Day celebrations on Wednesday, Oct. 24, will encourage students and families to sign pledge forms against bullying and wear orange to send a message of support, hope and unity.

“We will wear and share orange to color our community and visibly show that we believe that no child should ever experience bullying,” Haywood said.

National Bullying Prevention Month is a nationwide campaign founded in 2006 by PACERS’s National Bullying Prevention Center. It has become a worldwide effort held during the month of October as a call to action to end bullying.

