Gov. DeSantis visits Jacksonville to promote scholarship program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday visited the North Florida School of Special Education in Jacksonville, where he highlighted an increase in funding for the Gardiner Scholarship Program.

According to the Department of Education, the scholarships can be used for services like speech or occupational therapy, instructional materials, tutition at an eligible private schools and other things.

“Back in February, I committed to fight for funding to clear the waitlist for the Gardiner scholarship, which would empower students with special needs by allowing them the flexibility to learn in an environment best suited for them,” said DeSantis. “With the help of the Florida Legislature, we were able to increase funding and completely clear the scholarship waitlist."

