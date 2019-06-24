Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill promoting career training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will increase apprenticeship opportunites on the Space Coast and will help students plan for their future careers Monday.

DeSantis signed the bill at the Space Florida offices in Merritt Island.

Besides promoting career and technical training, the new law will also require that high schools teach financial literacy and allow students to use computer science courses to help meet math and science graduation requirements.

It will also provide help for students who want to return to college if they are a few credits short of earning a degree.

It requires that schools provide a course in career and education training for middle school students.

By investing in workforce education and apprenticeship programs, our students will have new opportunities and career paths. In signing HB 7071, we are ensuring that Florida continues to build upon its economic momentum and future workforce by investing in the next generation. pic.twitter.com/4omrDDpkDw — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 24, 2019

