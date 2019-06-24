Education

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill promoting career training

More apprenticeship opportunities coming to Space Coast

By Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will increase apprenticeship opportunites on the Space Coast and will help students plan for their future careers Monday. 

DeSantis signed the bill at the Space Florida offices in Merritt Island.

Besides promoting career and technical training, the new law will also require that high schools teach financial literacy and allow students to use computer science courses to help meet math and science graduation requirements.

It will also provide help for students who want to return to college if they are a few credits short of earning a degree. 

It requires that schools provide a course in career and education training for middle school students.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.