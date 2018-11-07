Groundbreaking marks start of Mill Creek Academy expansion project

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County School District hosted a special ceremony Wednesday for the start of the Mill Creek Academy expansion project.

Dozens of people turned out for the groundbreaking Wednesday morning.

The goal of the project is to relieve overcrowding at schools in the area, including Pacetti Bay Middle School. It will convert Mill Creek Academy, now an elementary school, into a K-8 school. Seventh grade will open next year and eighth grade will open the following year.

Mill Creek Academy Principal Amanda Riedl told News4Jax that it will be an adjustment to handle the older students, but she feels prepared.

"For me, it's a learning experience every day," Riedl said. "What I've done is charged myself with getting to know the kids as middle school students this year and letting them help me develop that climate and culture and what it feels like to be a middle schooler."

As part of the expansion, the district will add additional buildings for classrooms and a gym.

It's scheduled to open August 2019 in time for the start of the new school year.

