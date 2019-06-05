Higher education bill lands on DeSantis' desk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis formally received five bills from the Legislature on Wednesday, including a measure (SB 190) that would make a series of changes in the higher-education system.

The bill includes changes in how public universities and colleges fund construction projects -- one of House Speaker Jose Oliva’s priorities during the legislative session that ended last month. That issue was prompted, at least in part, by a financial scandal at the University of Central Florida, where state money was misused for a construction project.

Among the other issues in the bill are changes to the Bright Futures scholarships program.

DeSantis faces a June 20 deadline for acting on the five bills.

As of Wednesday morning, DeSantis had signed 80 bills and vetoed two measures passed during the session, according to a tally posted on the Senate website.

Another 112 bills, including the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1, remained pending.

DeSantis can sign, veto or allow bills to become law without his signature.

News Service of Florida