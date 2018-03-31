Donor to fund Jacksonville science students' field trip of lifetime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of educators across the country, along with many here in Jacksonville, will receive money for much-needed supplies, programs and field trips thanks to big donation from a cryptocurrency startup.

Ripple donated nearly $30 million to an educational crowdfunding website, DonorsChoose.org. It was enough to fund 35,000 projects listed on the website, including dozens benefiting students in our area.

Raquel Haralambou teaches science to 120 fifth-graders at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School. Many of her students are intrigued by the subject.

"We learn about the universe, (the) galaxy, the planets. (We) learn a lot of stuff," student Atreyu Stewart said.

Others are setting lofty goals for the future.

"When I grow up I want to be an astronaut and travel in space," student Shamontae Clark said.

Haralambou wanted to bring science to life for her 125 students by taking them on a field trip to the Kennedy Space Center.

But the problem is that the trip would cost $6,000 and more than half of Haralambou's students come from low-income families.

She was hoping to raise money by posting the project on DonorsChoose.org. After nearly two weeks on the site, not a dime had been donated -- until now.

That's when Ripple made its big donation to fund 35,000 projects, including Haralambou’s.

"I logged onto DonorsChoose and saw that the project was completely funded," Haralambou said. "Then it started with the shaking and the 'is this real, is this true?"

When she shared the good news, everyone was thrilled.

"It was high fives and 'oh my gosh' and everybody's just so excited about it," said Haralambou.

Haralambou is thankful for the donation and says this will be an experience these kids will never forget.

"You're giving every one of these children a smile on their face for a day and just giving them an opportunity they never had," Haralambou said.

All of the fifth-graders at Jacksonville Heights Elementary will be traveling to Central Florida to visit the Kennedy Space Center at the end of May.

Some other projects that were funded locally include a robot building kit, school supplies and safety equipment.

