‘Innovation' school district proposal rejected

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Constitution Revision Commission on Monday rejected a ballot proposal that would have allowed the creation of “innovation” school districts.

The measure (Proposal 6008), sponsored by Commissioner Roberto Martinez of Coral Gables, would have given “high-performing” school districts the option of applying for the innovation label, which would have freed the districts from some normal laws and regulations.

However, the measure was defeated in a 23-13 vote, far short of the 22 votes necessary to gain a place on the Nov. 6 general-election ballot.

The proposal was one of three defeated by the commission in its final session, along with measures that would have required Florida employers to use a worker-verification system and another that would have revised Florida’s primary system.

Another proposal (Proposal 6011), which would have prohibited governmental bodies from naming buildings or programs after sitting members, was withdrawn by its sponsor, Commissioner John Stemberger of Orlando.

The commission, which meets every 20 years and has the authority to place amendments directly on the ballot, ended up approving eight ballot measures, which each must gain support from at least 60 percent of voters to be enacted.

News Service of Florida