Jacksonville is home to 5 of Florida's top 100 public high schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When it comes to getting a good education, there’s perhaps no better place in Florida than right here on the First Coast. That’s because Northeast Florida is home to 10 of the state’s top 100 public high schools, according to the latest rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.

Jacksonville has four of the 25 best rated schools, led by Stanton College Preparatory School, which is ranked No. 5 in the state and No. 47 in the nation. Trailing not too far behind is the No. 23-ranked Paxon School for Advanced Studies, followed by Darnell Cookman Middle-High School at No. 24 and Douglas Anderson School of the Arts at No. 25.

To come up with these rankings, U.S. News & World Report reviewed a staggering 23,000-plus public high schools and graded them based on a range of factors. Among other things, the magazine examined schools’ graduation rates, college readiness, the performance of underserved students, and student achievement in both math and reading.

“The highest ranked U.S. public schools in U.S. News & World Report's 2019 Best High Schools rankings are those whose attendees demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passed a diverse array of college-level exams and graduated in high proportions,” the study's authors explained.

Of the remaining local high schools recognized by the magazine, four are located in St. Johns County. Ponte Vedra High School slots in at No. 29, followed by Creekside High School (No. 34), Bartram Trail High School (No. 44) and Allen D. Nease Senior High School (No. 55). Rounding out the pack are Clay County’s Fleming Island High School (No. 72) and Jacksonville’s River City Science Academy (No. 91).

To view the full list or write-ups for individual high schools, check out the complete rankings here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.