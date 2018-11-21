New Duval County School Board members sworn-in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three new Duval County School Board members were sworn-in Tuesday night during a special meeting.

Board Chair Paula Wright, Becki Couch and Scott Shine were all recognized for their time on the school board. Wright and Couch reached their term limits and Shine didn’t seek re-election for another four years.

Elizabeth Andersen will take over District 2 for Scott Shine, Wright will be replaced by Darryl Willie in District 4 and Charlotte Joyce will take over for Becki Couch in District 6.

