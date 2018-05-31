New Duval County schools policy aims to cut sweets from celebrations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're a parent who likes to bring in treats for your child's class, you'll be interested in a major change coming to Duval County next school year.

District officials are recommending students no longer bring in cupcakes, candy, or other treats to share with their classmates for celebrations, like birthdays or holidays.

The new policy is aimed at improving student health and wellness, and includes asking teachers to move away from providing food as an incentive in class.

Under the district’s old policy, parents couldn’t bake cookies or cupcakes for their child to bring to school. But if they bought them, it was OK to bring them in to share with classmates on birthdays or other celebrations.

Starting next school year, that won’t be the case.

According to the new policy, parents and staff are strongly encouraged to provide items that are non-food or snacks that meet the district's nutritional guidelines.

Parents will still be able to pack cupcakes and other treats in their child’s lunch. The district just recommends that they not bring in treats for the entire class.

Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman Laureen Ricks released this statement on the policy:

As a district, we want to reinforce healthy behaviors. Among other positive, healthy shifts, we’re moving away from food-centered celebrations and providing food as incentives. This was the rationale behind the update to the wellness policy, which was approved by the Board at its monthly meeting in March. It is the expectation of the district that all schools follow the guidelines set forth in the policy. District staff work with Healthy School Teams at locations to determine implementation methods at the school level.



Please note that the discretion to determine what celebrations look like in their respective schools is left to individual principals. This is outlined in the policy, which states, “School and class celebrations may be held with the permission of the school principal, in moderation. Parents and staff are strongly encouraged to provide items that are non-food or snacks that meet the nutritional guidelines. Celebrations should be held during or after the scheduled lunch time whenever possible.”

The new guidelines are not going over well with some parents.

Parent Kelley Chida doesn't agree with the change and called it "a bit too restrictive."

"I think they should be able to bring treats, if it’s just for the kid or if it’s for the whole class, as long as it is not causing allergies," Chida said.

But some students don’t mind the new guidelines.

"Some kids are allergic to eggs or are lactose intolerant, so it’s hard for them to enjoy the treats that other people bring," Alexis Carlson said. "It’s unfair to other students that aren’t able to enjoy or receive the treats."

Ricks said the following statement was sent home with students at New Berlin Elementary School about the school's individual efforts to comply with the policy change:

The Duval County School Board recognizes the important role wellness plays in achieving high levels of student achievement and employee success in the workplace. the increased focus on student health and wellness will result in the following changes for the 2018-2019 school year.

Birthday celebrations will include a special moment in class designed by the teacher to highlight the individuality of students. the inclusion of cupcakes, candy and other edible treats during the lunch block will no longer be a part of practice.

Teachers will no longer provide food as incentives or rewards.

