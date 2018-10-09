New schools, expansions planned in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The school district in St. Johns County is preparing to build three new schools over the next five years and even more in the next two decades, according to released plans.

Planned changes over the next five years include:

New high school

New K-8 school

New middle school

Expansions to Creekside High School, Liberty Pines Academy, South Woods Academy

Over the next 20 years, the district plans to add 18 new schools and four school expansions.

The plan addresses lectures held in portables, where 16 percent of students have classes. By 2023, the district wants that down to one percent.

With at least 1,000 new students since 2013, parents like Krista Kroc are keeping an eye on the growth.

"It can be a good thing as long as they (schools) learn to accommodate it," Kroc said. "They need to continue to grow with the county."

More than 4,000 permits were issued in 2017 in St. Johns County for single family homes, which the district says it's constantly monitoring.

