Northeast Florida counties respond to Gov. Scott's school safety plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A $500 million school safety plan announced Friday by Gov. Rick Scott would, among other changes, add an armed officer for every 1,000 students at all Florida public schools.

The plan met mostly with approval from the Jacksonville-area school districts and sheriff's offices that will be tasked with implementing it.

Scott's plan includes school-hardening measures, such as metal detectors, bulletproof glass, steel doors and upgraded locks, which he wants in place by July 1.

He also outlined a number of other changes, from a statewide “see something, say something” hotline, website and mobile app, to require each school to have a threat assessment team and training for personnel in crisis intervention.

He wants every public school to submit a plan to their county sheriff's office by July 1 on how they will meet the new safety guidelines.

Current and former high school students told News4Jax on Friday that they support more police officers on school campuses.

“I feel the more police we have, the better protected we are,” Clay County High School student Chloe Dupree said.

News4Jax contacted most of the Northeast Florida school district and sheriff's offices, some of which indicated they are already working together to protect schools and review the governor's initiative.

Some said they need more time to look over the plan before they comment.

We've included the responses we received below:

Duval County

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it’s too early to comment as it’s just beginning to review the governor’s speech and his long-term goals. We did not hear back from the school district.

St. Johns County

St. Johns County Superintendent Tim Forson said he is hopeful and appreciates the seriousness being taken at the state level. He said the changes are definitely headed in the right direction, but added that it’s too soon to know where it will all land. We did not hear back from the sheriff's office.

Baker County

Officials with Baker County Schools said the district is still processing the information but embraces the July 1 deadline and feels it’s urgent to act as soon as possible for the safety of all students and staff.

Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden also supports the governor's initiative.

“I agree with Governor Scott that we should take additional measures to protect our children and school staff from individuals who wish to do them harm,” Rhoden said. “I have had several meetings this week with our school superintendent, Sherri Raulerson, discussing school safety in Baker County. We are committed to working together with Superintendent Raulerson to implement all safety measures required by this mandate.”

Nassau County

The legal representative for Nassau County Schools said the district supports the governor’s call for greater funding for school hardening measures and for law enforcement officers in every school.

J. Ray Poole said the district has a variety of safety measures in place to protect students from potential shooters, including procedures, training, physical deterrents, surveillance equipment and offering mental health services.

He said most schools in the district already have officers assigned to them from either the sheriff's office or the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

The schools also have surveillance cameras and panic buttons, Poole said.

A secured entrance was recently put in at Emma Love Hardee Elementary School and a similar one will be placed at Callahan Elementary School by the end of the school year, he said. Work is also currently underway to replace locks on all classroom doors.

Poole said each school undergoes two lockdown drills a year.

“The most recent lockdown drill took place only two weeks prior to the Parkland shooting,” Poole said, adding that the district is already forming a threat assessment team to evaluate current safety measures.

The district has also made plans to engage in county-wide training for students and employees on threat assessment and reporting, and a meeting is planned with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office next week to further evaluate safety efforts.

Poole said the district “looks forward to receiving additional funding from the Florida Legislature in order to improve upon the security measures that it already has in place.”

We did not hear back from the sheriff's office.

Flagler County

Flagler County school officials said putting together an action plan by July 1 shouldn’t be a problem because they work closely with the sheriff's office in updating school security and safety plans and already do training exercises with local law enforcement.

Finding the money to cover the required deputies for every school is another matter.

District spokesman Jason Wheeler said that the district currently has six school resource deputies for its nine schools. Permanently assigned deputies are at the two high schools, along with the sergeant in charge of the unit, who is headquartered at the district's largest high school.

The district's two middle schools share a deputy with an elementary school that is adjacent to their campus. And a sixth resource deputy floats between the remaining three elementary schools.

“We welcome Governor Scott's plan to place SRDs or SROs on every campus, plus a deputy for every 1,000 students. Our current funding from Safe Schools, however, doesn't even cover the deputies we have now,” Wheeler said. “We will need to take some time to go over the governor's proposals and what financial support will come from state legislators."

Wheeler said the district regularly re-examines its safety protocols and welcomes help from the Legislature to make any needed changes.

“It is our hope our state lawmakers will give us the funds needed to make tangible safety improvements to all our campuses,” Wheeler said.

We have not heard back from the sheriff's office.

Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said it supports the governor’s proposed actions and plans to announce “a monumental change” in how the sheriff’s office addresses school threats.

“It is with great sadness that we even need to have this discussion, but in light of the continuing threat of violence faced by our students and educators in our schools, it is time for action,” Sheriff Gator DeLoach said. “The coming changes in Putnam County are already under development and will take place in short order.”

DeLoach said no amount of money is too much to ensure the safety of the county's children.

“Our first priority is securing our students,” he said. “I will work with Governor Scott, the Putnam County Board of County Commissioners and my fellow sheriffs at the appropriate time to work out the financial aspects associated with these plans.”

He said the changes the governor is calling for would require an additional 14 deputies in Putnam County be assigned to schools.

DeLoach pointed out that the district already submits a safety plan to the sheriff's office every year and that the agencies just completed their most recent safety review.

“These sweeping changes will place additional responsibility and fiscal demands upon the Sheriff’s Office. This is about keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people, keeping killers out of our schools and protecting our children,” DeLoach said. “I am prepared to do just that, at any cost.”

We have not heard back from the school district.

Not yet responded

The school districts and sheriff's offices in Clay, Columbia and Bradford counties haven’t responded yet to our requests for comment on the governor's plan.

