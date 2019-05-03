'Panic Button' app to be used in Clay County schools

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A new app to keep students and staff at Clay County public schools safe during emergencies was introduced Thursday night during a board meeting.

The K12 Panic Button app made by Mutalink is something that can be used during an active shooter scenario or similar situations. Addison Davis, the Clay County school superintendent, said the app directly links schools and law enforcement officials using video and audio.

A dispatcher will also receive a notification with the identity and location of the person who first pressed the panic button. Davis said the app cuts down response times for first responders.

"This app eliminates 50% of the time for an individual to go in and interact immediately with local law enforcement agencies or fire rescue," Davis said. They can call law enforcement. They can call fire rescue, first aid or ... for administrators to attend a classroom to address undesired behavior."

The school board said the new app will cost $80,000 to implement. It will be tested over the next 30 days.

Clay County schools plan to launch the app during the fall semester.

