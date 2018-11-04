Report: UNF college grads earn salaries below average in state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Where you go to college can dictate not just where you land a job but also how much money you make.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, average earnings a decade after graduating from the University of North Florida are $43,200. Students currently attending UNF were shocked to learn that statistic.
"That really surprises me, because I know UNF is a great school," said UNF student Allie Henderson. "I came here because of the nursing program here, so it really shocks me that it's only $43,000. I know that with my major, my goal is to make double that, so, I hope that I get there," Henderson said.
UNF student Michael Johnson hopes to make more than the average.
"That's the goal. That's why I came to college, majoring in engineering, so, hopefully, I can do better than that," Johnson said.
Nationally, the average college grad makes about $50,000 annually.
|University of North Florida in Jacksonville
|$43,200
|Florida State University in Tallahassee
|$46,400
|Jacksonville University in Jacksonville
|$50,500
|University of Florida in Gainesville
|$56,000
|Chamberlin University in Jacksonville
|$58,400
|Embry Riddle in Daytona - highest in state
|$66,200
Johnson said he thinks college graduates should be making more than that.
"Especially because college is very expensive, and it takes a while to pay that. A lot of people have to do loans, and it takes years and years to pay back," Johnson said.
UNF student Millicent Abbey said a career with her degree won't pay a lot, and she's OK with that.
"(I'm) more excited to work with kids than I am about the paycheck that I'm gonna get out of it," Abbey said.
The annual starting salary for a teacher in Duval County is $39,000.
