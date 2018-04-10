Results are in: Here's what community wants to see in next Duval superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many Jacksonville parents have attended one of several community meetings held earlier this year to discuss Duval County’s superintendent search.

Well, the results are in.

On Tuesday morning, the Duval County School Board presented what the community is looking for in the district's next leader.

Teachers, students, parents, philanthropies and businesses are among some of the groups of people who participated in the meetings.

The school board said most seemed to agree on these top qualities for the next superintendent:

Someone with an education background

Someone focused on the students

Someone with budgetary skills

Someone with a willingness to learn

Someone who can lead Duval County Public Schools

Tucker Hall, an outside organization, facilitated the meetings and then compiled the results of the community feedback.

The next step: The search firm hired by the board will now select candidates that best match that feedback.

The school board will then meet on April 23 to review those candidates.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.