School bells ring early for Florida students

In a little more than a month, tens of thousands of Florida students will return to their classrooms.

Nineteen of the 67 school districts will open their doors on Aug. 10, according to the state Department of Education’s 2018-2019 school district calendar.

Another 40 districts will be open by Aug. 13, meaning nearly nine out of every 10 districts statewide will be operating by mid-August, well ahead of the Sept. 3 Labor Day holiday.

Miami-Dade County, which is the largest district with some 350,000 students, and Hamilton County, which is one of the smallest with fewer than 1,700 students, will both open on Aug. 20, the latest date to start the new school year.

Both of those districts will end their academic years on June 6, the latest date to conclude the year. In general, school, districts that start classes early will also release students earlier in the spring.

Sixteen districts will conclude their school years on May 24, ahead of the May 27 Memorial Day holiday.

Teachers will return to their classrooms ahead of the students, with teachers in Bay, Calhoun, Holmes and Madison counties set to return on Aug. 1, the earliest return date for teachers.

Florida schools, which generally operate on a 180-day school year, are projected to serve nearly 2.85 million students in the new academic year.

News Service of Florida