School safety is priority for Duval County superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dr. Diana Greene had her first full day of work Monday after becoming the Duval County school superintendent.

Greene's first official day was Sunday, but Monday was her first full day at the Duval County Public Schools building. She told News4Jax she has been anxious to get started.

"I'm very excited and, again, as I've always stated, very humbled by the opportunity," Greene said.

WATCH: Uncut interview with Dr. Diana Greene

School grades came out last week. Greene said she was pleased with the results, but saw room for improvement at schools, including Lake Forest Elementary School and Northwestern Middle School. Both schools will be managed by an outside company after not receiving a grade of C or better.

"We're going to be great partners," Greene said. "They're going to be at least a C school."

Greene said school safety is both a challenge and priority. She supports the new school safety assistant program, which goes into effect during the upcoming school year.

"I have the utmost confidence that the (Jacksonville) Sheriff's Office -- you can't do anything better than having the Sheriff's Office train these individuals," Greene said. "We will continue to review the plan and our police department will continue to monitor how well it's working in our schools."

Greene said she will be enforcing the new mental health program, making sure students and teachers are aware of their resources.

Throughout the month of July, Greene plans to visit each of Duval County's 19 high schools. On the first day of school, she plans to visit Mamie Agnes Jones Elementary School, which is where she started her teaching career.

