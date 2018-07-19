School supplies needed for children of abuse survivors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Hubbard House of Jacksonville is asking the community to donate new school supplies.

From now until mid-August, Hubbard House will accept donations of new school supplies from the community for children being served in the domestic violence emergency shelter or through Hubbard House’s Outreach Center on Beach Blvd.

“People are often surprised to learn that half of our shelter residents are children,” said Hubbard House CEO Gail Patin. “For them, a gift of a new backpack and school supplies addresses not only their practical, educational needs but also provides them with a special joy of childhood.”

Last fiscal year, Hubbard House served nearly 600 children through its emergency shelter and Outreach Center. The school supplies generated during this back-to-school season will be used to meet student needs all year.

A list of needed items can be found HERE. Members of the community are welcome to donate personally or to host donation drives. To schedule a convenient time to drop off supplies, donors should contact Hubbard House at development@hubbardhouse.org or (904) 354-3114 extension 281.

Hubbard House is a full-service certified domestic violence center providing prevention and intervention to domestic violence survivors and their families in Duval and Baker counties in Northeast Florida.

Individuals who are in an abusive relationship, or know someone who is, are urged to call Hubbard House’s 24-hour domestic violence hotline at (904) 354-3114.

