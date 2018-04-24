Scott Shine won't seek re-election to Duval County School Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A day after he abruptly left a meeting over what he called personal attacks, Duval County School Board member Scott Shine withdrew his name as a candidate for re-election to the board.

The Supervisor of Elections confirmed Tuesday that Shine would not be seeking re-election.

Shine walked out of a board meeting Monday morning not long after the board chose six semifinalists in its search for a new Duval County superintendent. During comments after the semifinalists were chosen, board member Becki Couch said the members should respect each other and talk to each other, not the media.

Shine, who frequently grants media interviews, took it as a personal affront and left the room.

“We were going back into the personal attacks. I don’t think that’s really productive, and that’s not why we're here,” Shine said, explaining why he walked out. “In fact, under the rules, we're supposed to keep it to the business on the floor.”

Shine said he's open with the media because he thinks the public has a right to know what's happening with their elected officials.

“I think it’s important that the citizens of Duval County actually know what their elected officials are thinking, so I think it’s critical that we speak directly to the public,” Shine said.

But he declined to comment Tuesday when News4Jax questioned him about withdrawing his name as a candidate for re-election.

He said he wants to keep fellow board members happy, so he will not be doing an interviews.

He said he would release a statement Wednesday morning.

