St. Johns County suggests names for 2 new schools

2 K-8 schools to open in the northern half of county in Fall 2018

By Elizabeth Campbell - Reporter, Dana Levy - Producer
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Parent advisory boards in St. Johns County are working to designate names and mascots for two new K-8 schools scheduled to open in August.

School KK

The K-8 school is being built on Palm Valley Road in the Nocatee area. A parent advisory board made up of 10 people reviewed more than 70 school names and 80 mascot suggestions and narrowed down the list to the following suggestions:

SUGGESTED SCHOOL NAMES:

  • Bridgeview Academy
  • Coastal Plains Academy
  • Edgewater Academy
  • Oak Grove Academy
  • Palm Creek Academy
  • Palm Valley Academy
  • Preservation Trail Academy
  • Tidal Plains Academy
  

SUGGESTED MASCOTS:

  • Bobcat
  • Buccaneer
  • Dragon
  • Manta Ray
  • Marlin
  • Raptor
  • Terrapin
  • Triton

The council will meet again on March 13 to narrow down the list. Students will also get a say in what happens through an voting ballot. Then the council will then finalize the name, mascot and create a logo

School LL

The second K-8 school will open in the fall on Shetland Road, west of Creekside High School on Aberdeen Road.  A group of 12 parents is reviewing suggested names and mascots.

SUGGESTED SCHOOL NAMES:

  • Victory Trail Academy
  • Victory Cove Academy
  • Victory Forest Academy
  • Forest Crossing Academy
  • Freedom Cove Academy
  • Bridgeview Academy
  

SUGGESTED MASCOTS:

  • Pioneers
  • Vikings
  • Falcons
  • Owls
  • Panthers

The parent council is working to gather information from students. It may hold a final survey, to choose a school name and mascot.

While it won't be binding in for the councils considering the names, we'd like to know our viewers' top picks for the names of the schools.

 

