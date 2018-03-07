St. Johns County suggests names for 2 new schools

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Parent advisory boards in St. Johns County are working to designate names and mascots for two new K-8 schools scheduled to open in August.

School KK

The K-8 school is being built on Palm Valley Road in the Nocatee area. A parent advisory board made up of 10 people reviewed more than 70 school names and 80 mascot suggestions and narrowed down the list to the following suggestions:

SUGGESTED SCHOOL NAMES: Bridgeview Academy

Coastal Plains Academy

Edgewater Academy

Oak Grove Academy

Palm Creek Academy

Palm Valley Academy

Preservation Trail Academy

Tidal Plains Academy SUGGESTED MASCOTS: Bobcat

Buccaneer

Dragon

Manta Ray

Marlin

Raptor

Terrapin

Triton

The council will meet again on March 13 to narrow down the list. Students will also get a say in what happens through an voting ballot. Then the council will then finalize the name, mascot and create a logo

School LL

The second K-8 school will open in the fall on Shetland Road, west of Creekside High School on Aberdeen Road. A group of 12 parents is reviewing suggested names and mascots.

SUGGESTED SCHOOL NAMES: Victory Trail Academy

Victory Cove Academy

Victory Forest Academy

Forest Crossing Academy

Freedom Cove Academy

Bridgeview Academy SUGGESTED MASCOTS: Pioneers

Vikings

Falcons

Owls

Panthers

The parent council is working to gather information from students. It may hold a final survey, to choose a school name and mascot.

While it won't be binding in for the councils considering the names, we'd like to know our viewers' top picks for the names of the schools.

