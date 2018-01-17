Management company recommended if 3 schools still need turnaround

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three under-performing Duval County schools should be turned over to a management company with a track record for improving school grades if they don't earn a C or better this year, according to a recommendation from the district's superintendent.

Dr. Patricia Willis presented her plan this week to the Duval County School Board for Lake Forest Elementary School, Matthew Gilbert Middle School and Northwestern Middle School.

READ: Superintendent plan for 3 turnaround schools

The district has three options if the schools, which have each had a D or F the last three years, if they don't turn their grades around.

The district can:

Close the schools and send students to a higher performing school within the district. Close the schools and turn the students over to a high-performing charter school. Turn the schools over to a high-performing management company.

Willis told the board she hopes the three schools each get a C or better so the district doesn’t have to use any of those options, but if that doesn’t happen, she recommended going with Option 3.

Willis reviewed proposals from three management companies and recommend the board go with Educational Directions to manage the schools and get them turned around, if necessary.

It’s a mid-sized educational company with 20 years of service to educators that has patents on several educational processes to improve school performance.

Educational Directions has served two elementary schools and five middle schools with a 100 percent rate of one letter grade improvement. The company has also done extensive work with middle schools and is familiar with Duval County.

The plan includes a two- to three-year transitional period with Year 1 costing $325,000-$350,000, depending on a school needs assessment, and $225,000-$250,000 for subsequent years.

School grades usually come out in July. If any of the three schools don’t get a C or better, the district must submit its plan by August, which will then be submitted to the State Board in September.

The next steps for Willis' recommendation are a board consensus on how to move ahead, contract negotiations, board approval of a contract and then submission to the Florida Department of Education.

