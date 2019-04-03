UF ranked in the nation's top 10

The University of Florida was ranked the 10th best public university in the country, according to Business First of Buffalo’s nationwide rankings for 2019.
The rankings were based on the student body, retention rates, graduation rates, alumni earnings, affordability and diversity.
Other Florida universities also made the list.
- Florida State University, 39th
- University of South Florida, 51st
- University of Central Florida 74th
- Florida International University, 133rd
- University of North Florida, 159th
- University of North Florida, 182nd
- University of South Florida St. Petersburg, 198th
- University of South Florida St. Petersburg, 223rd
- Florida A&M University, 247th
The University of Michigan took the top spot. 505 public colleges and universities across the country were analyzed using a 22 part formula.
