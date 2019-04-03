UF ranked in the nation's top 10

The University of Florida was ranked the 10th best public university in the country, according to Business First of Buffalo’s nationwide rankings for 2019.

The rankings were based on the student body, retention rates, graduation rates, alumni earnings, affordability and diversity.

Other Florida universities also made the list.

Florida State University, 39th

University of South Florida, 51st

University of Central Florida 74th

Florida International University, 133rd

University of North Florida, 159th

University of North Florida, 182nd

University of South Florida St. Petersburg, 198th

University of South Florida St. Petersburg, 223rd

Florida A&M University, 247th

The University of Michigan took the top spot. 505 public colleges and universities across the country were analyzed using a 22 part formula.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.