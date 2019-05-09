Gov. DeSantis discusses education achievements in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis will be in the River City Wednesday morning with his focus on education.

He is scheduled to speak at the Potter's House Christian Academy on the city's Westside at 8:30 a.m. The governor is expected to talk about education achievements made during the Florida legislature.

This comes a day after DeSantis signed a bill to expand the controversial Guardian program which would allow school districts to be able to decide if they want to move forward with allowing teachers to arm teachers.

The program is strictly voluntary for both the districts and employees. The latest numbers show 30 school districts in Florida have decided to participate. The bill passed despite sharp opposition from activists. Earlier this week, a group of students protested by sharing a letter, saying they did not want armed teachers in schools.

The bill also moves to put $75 million into school mental-health services. It changes reporting requirements for incidents that happen on school campuses and improve information-sharing between school districts on students with behavior problems.

DeSantis is expected to make a decision on whether to sign a bill creating a new school voucher program. That bill calls for public money to be used to create a scholarship program for some families wishing to send their kids to private school.

Wednesday's visit in Jacksonville is part of a series of stops around the state. The governor will travel next to St. Petersburg and Miami Gardens.

