When will Duval County have a new public schools superintendent?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County School Board is expected to make progress in the search for a new superintendent with several meetings scheduled in the coming weeks.

It's been nearly a year since Dr. Nikolai Vitti left his superintendent position in Jacksonville for a job in Detroit.

Dr. Patricia Willis was named interim shortly after and will serve as superintendent until the board hires a new one.

Board Chair Paula Wright told News4Jax last month that she's hopeful the board can have someone starting the job by July 1, in time to get acclimated for the new school year. She said that would mean announcing the choice in mid-May.

Below is a timeline of upcoming dates for the board as it works through the search process:

April 10 -- The board will meet to review a report from search firm Tucker Hall on the commutative results from community meetings which took place in February and March.

April 23 -- The board will meet to review resumes and narrow down the pool of candidates.

May 11 and 12 -- The first round of interviews.

May 14 -- The board will determine the semifinalists.

May 22 -- The board will meet to identify the preferred candidate.

