Final weekend to early vote: Where, when to cast primary ballots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In-person voting in Florida’s primary ends Saturday most of the state’s 67 counties and will continue through Sunday in Jacksonville, Nassau and Bradford counties. Those who cast ballots will see precautions to protect both the voters and the poll workers from coronavirus.

High-profile races are on the ballot, including contentious races for sheriff in Clay and St. Johns Counties, congressional, Florida House and Senate seats, judges and other local races. Many of those races face little or no opposition in November’s general election, so the winner after Tuesday’s in-person voting will take office.

Precautions being taken to keep voters and poll workers safe include:

Prescreening: Workers will answer a series of questions to make sure they are healthy and ready to work.

Face Shields, hand sanitizer and surface wipes: Workers will be provided with these cleaning and personal protective materials.

Cleansing Instructions: Workers will be instructed to wash their hands often.

Extra workers were hired to sanitize and clean all contact surfaces, including voting booths. Voting booths will also be spaced for social distancing, and you will be reminded to social distance, too.

Some voters didn’t wait to vote in person or chose not to go to a polling place. Nearly 4.3 million Florida voters requested vote-by-mail ballots and more than 2 million have already returned their ballots.

Voting by mail is setting records this year as people try to take minimize trips and contact with others during the coronavirus pandemic. Mail-in ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on the day of the primary, Aug. 18. In addition to return mail, those ballots can be dropped off at county supervisor of elections offices and, in collection boxes at many places, at early voting sites.

Early voting

Early voting uses the same voting equipment that is used at the polls on Election Day and voters can cast a ballot at any location in their county. Early voting ends the weekend before the primary election. On Election Day -- Aug. 18 -- voters can only cast a ballot at their assigned precincts.

In order to vote at the polls during early voting or on Election Day, citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. (List of acceptable forms of photo identification) If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature.

Early voting dates and locations

Duval County - Aug. 3-16

All sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for the Supervisor of Elections main office downtown, which is open 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 105 E. Monroe Street

Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road South

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd St., Neptune Beach

Bradham-Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. West

Gateway Town Center Community Center, 910 W. 44th Street

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave.

Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive

Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road

Murray Hill United Methodist Church, 4101 College St.

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave.

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.

San Marco Branch Library, 1513 LaSalle Street

South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd.

Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. North

Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St.

West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road South

Note: Vote-by-mail voters may drop off their completed ballots at a designated secure drop box at the Supervisor of Elections office or any early voting site listed above. These boxes are located inside the Supervisor of Elections office or the early voting room.

Clay County - Aug. 6-15 - all sites open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 500 N. Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs

Orange Park Library, 2054 Plainfield Ave., Orange Park

Oakleaf Residence Club, 3973 Eagle Landing Pkwy., Orange Park

Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island

Keystone Heights City Hall, 555 Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights

Middleburg Civic Center, 2102 Palmetto St., Middleburg

Thrasher-Horne Conference Center, 283 College Drive, Orange Park

St. Johns County - Aug. 6-15 - all sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Avenue A #101, St. Augustine

St. Johns Convention Center, 500, S. Legacy Trail, St. Augustine.

Julington Creek Annex, 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

Shoppes of St. Johns (Earth Fare), 120 Shops Blvd., St. Johns

Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Boulevard, Ponte Vedra Beach

Southeast Branch Library, 6670 U.S. 1 South, St. Augustine

St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach

Hastings Branch Library, 6195 S. Main Street, Hastings.

Nassau County - Aug. 3-16 - all sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

James Page Governmental Complex Supervisor of Elections Office, 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee

Callahan Library, 450077 State Road 200, Callahan

Hilliard Community Center, 37177 Pecan Street, Hilliard

Atlantic Recreation Center, 2500 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach

Yulee Sports Complex Community Center, 86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee

Putnam County - Aug. 4-15 - all sites open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Elections Office, 2509 Crill Ave., Suite 900, Palatka

Interlachen Community Center, 135 S. County Road 315, Interlachen

South Putnam County Government Complex, 115 N. Summit Street, Crescent City

Columbia County - Aug. 8-15 - sites open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Main Office, 971 W. Duval Street, Lake City

Fort White Community Center, 17579 SW SR 47, Fort White

Baker County - Aug. 6-15 - 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 32 North 5th St., Macclenny

Bradford County - Aug. 3-16, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bradford County Courthouse, 945 N. Temple Ave., Starke

Flagler County - Aug. 3-15 - all sites open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office (located in Government Services Building), 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Building 2, Bunnell

Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast

Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast

Union County - Aug. 8-15 - Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 175 West Main Street, Lake Butler

Alachua County - Aug. 3-15 - all sites open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 515 North Main Street, Suite 100, Gainesville

Millhopper Branch Library, 3145 NW 43rd Street, Gainesville

Tower Road Branch Library, 3020 SW 75th Street, Gainesville

J. Wayne Reitz Union, UF Campus, 655 Reitz Union Drive, Gainesville,

Legacy Park, 15400 Peggy Park, Alachua

Orange Heights Baptist Church, 16700 NE SR 26, Hawthorne

To check your voter status or for early voting locations and times in other Florida counties, visit dos.MyFlorida.com.