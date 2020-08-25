WATCH LIVE: Virtual Republican National Convention

President Donald Trump has been renominated as the GOP’s presidential candidate. (Click photo below to watch live.)

Republicans made it official during a roll call vote on Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina.

Now that delegates have completed the task of formally renominating Trump, much of the remaining convention business will shift to the Washington, D.C., area. Trump is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech from the White House South Lawn on Thursday evening.

Two of the three coveted final speaking slots Monday night went to people of color who have been openly critical of Trump in the past, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The lineup also featured Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple arrested after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters marching past their home.

The program also included a collection of average Americans praising Trump’s leadership: a public school teacher from California, a small business owner from Montana and a nurse practitioner from Virginia.

Some of the planned remarks for the evening program were prerecorded, while others were to be delivered live from a Washington auditorium.