Joe Biden a likely target during Democratic debate Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the Democratic debate's first night, the race's two leading progressives, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, commanded the stage, beating back attacks from moderates who were clamoring for attention to boost their low-polling campaigns.

The dynamics will shift Wednesday, with former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris at center stage and progressive agitators like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on the stage's outer edges trying to make their marks.

News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney on Tuesday watched the CNN debate in Detroit. In the video above, he shares his insights on what to expect Wednesday in the second round.

On Wednesday night, Biden will likely be a target of the nine others on stage. Mullaney expects “a tough draw” in the debate field where healthcare, immigration, race and other topics will challenge the former vice president’s record.

Mullaney joins The Morning Show on Thursday to provide analysis of the two nights, beginning at 7:15 a.m.

Copyright WJXT and CNN. All rights reserved.