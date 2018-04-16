2018 OneJax Silver Medallion winners

The Silver Medallion is awarded each year to men and women in recognition of the individual’s outstanding dedication and community service. Recipients of this award have exhibited an extensive record of involvement in civic, charitable, volunteer and professional organizations; dedication to the improvement of human relations among diverse groups in our city; impeccable personal and professional integrity; sustained commitment to humanitarian ideals; history of placing humanitarian concerns above self-interest; and realistic humility about his/her importance in the world.

Barbara Drake

Retired Business Executive & Community Volunteer

Barbara started her career with Container Corporation of America’s paper mill division as a controller. She requested to be transferred to the recycling division and soon became the regional controller for the Recycling Division, in Philadelphia. She was transferred to Jacksonville in 1981 as the southeastern regional recycling manager. As Regional Manager she supplied the company mills in Fernandina Beach, Venezuela, and Colombia with recyclable paper, their raw material for making new paper products. Additionally, she managed a large processing plant, and brokered paper internationally. In 1988 Barbara founded a commercial recycling business, Covenant Paper Stock. She expanded the services offered by the company to include all types of confidential document shredding and brand product destruction. She merged Covenant with Southland Waste Services, owned by Andy Crawford, in 1991, and the entire company was sold to Republic Services in 1996. Barbara joined Main Recycling in 1998 and became a principal in 2000. She was responsible for finance, administration, and buying and selling scrap metal. She set up the scrap metal brokerage business, computerized the accounting system, designed and implemented the first inventory system, and established business relationships in Puerto Rico and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. She sold her interest in 2006. Prior to her recycling career, Barbara served in the United States Air Force with a broad range of responsibilities including Regional Comptroller for 52 communications bases, Budget Officer, Squadron Commander, and Management Analyst. As a Captain in the Reserves she was the Air Force Academy Liaison Officer and Director of Administration for an Air National Guard base. She earned her bachelor’s and MBA degrees from the University of West Florida. Barbara was the interim Executive Director for Leadership Jacksonville in 1998, and later that same year served as interim Executive Director for the Mental Health Association. Barbara is a past President for United Way of Northeast Florida’s Board of Trustees and past Resource Management Chair of the Board of Directors. Currently, she is the Treasurer for the Jacksonville Area Sexual Minority Youth Network (JASMYN) and a mentor for Stein Fellowship.

Lawrence "Laurie" DuBow

Philanthropist

Lawrence DuBow, known to his friends as “Laurie,” moved to Jacksonville in early 1956 after being honorably discharged from active duty in the United States Army. A 1953 graduate of the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy, he was actively engaged for over forty years in the wholesale drug business and pharmaceutical sales and marketing industry. He has been involved in various aspects of the pharmaceutical industry including serving as a consultant to Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a subsidiary of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. of New Delhi, India from 2000 to 2006. Laurie is involved with many community non-profit agencies having served as a Board member of the Super Bowl XXXIX Host Committee; Board member of Habijax; and on the Board of Trustees of WJCT. He is a former member of the Advisory Council at the University of Florida College of Pharmacy and the UF Health Jacksonville Board of Directors. He is a founding member of the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida and a former Chairman of The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida. He served on the Jacksonville Housing Authority for eight years, the last year as Chairman. In 1999 Laurie and his wife Linda were Chairpersons of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society of the United Way of Northeast Florida. He is a former partner in the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ltd. Laurie and his family, through the DuBow Family Foundation, continue to support and encourage charity and philanthropy in our community. He and Linda, his wife of 57 years, have two children and three grandchildren.

Sherry Magill

Jesse Ball duPont Fund President

Sherry Magill serves as President of the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, a private grantmaking foundation. Located in Jacksonville, Florida, the Fund’s assets approximate $285 million with an annual grants budget totaling approximately $12 to $15 million. Prior to joining the Fund’s staff in 1991 as Program Officer for Education, Dr. Magill served as Vice President and Deputy to the President of Washington College, a small private liberal arts college located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. While at Washington College, she taught courses in American Studies and on the American South, and in 1991 was selected by the graduating class to receive the Gold Pentagon Award for outstanding service to the college. Sherry holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the University of Alabama and a doctorate in American Studies from Syracuse University. She has served as a senior moderator for the Aspen Institute, and is the founding executive director of the Wye Faculty Seminar, a nationally recognized enrichment program for professors teaching in the nation’s small colleges. Dr. Magill holds an honorary doctor of humane letters from Jacksonville University, Randolph-Macon College, and Lynchburg College. She is recipient of the 2016 EVE Award given by The Florida Times-Union. In addition to having served as chair of the Council on Foundation board, State of Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission, the P.A.C.E. Center for Girls state board, and the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center for Girls and Young Women board, Dr. Magill is past president of the Jacksonville Women’s Network board, a past member of the Southeastern Council of Foundations board, the Leadership Jacksonville board, the Southern Education Foundation board, the Delaware Association of Nonprofit Agencies board, and the Council of Independent Colleges board. She is a founding member and past chair of the Florida Philanthropic Network and is a member of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation-Jacksonville (LISC) advisory committee. She is an alumni member of Leadership Jacksonville, Class of 1993, and Leadership Florida, Class XIV.

Darnell Smith

Florida Blue Market President, North Florida Region

Darnell Smith is Florida Blue’s market president for the North Florida Region. In his role, Darnell is responsible for Florida Blue’s business market growth, as well as customer and community engagement across 36 North Florida counties, stretching from Palm Coast through Pensacola. Prior to his current role, Darnell was group vice president, Service Organization and Business Process Management Organization (BPMO) where he was responsible for leading a team of approximately 2,000 people who provide service to more than 3 million customers each year. Throughout his career, Darnell has been very active in the community, serving on advisory committees and board of directors such as, the PACE Center for Girls in Jacksonville, the Sulzbacher Center, YMCA, United Way, Ritz Theatre & LaVilla Museum, Communities in Schools-Florida (CISFL), and the Cathedral Arts Project. He served as the 2017 Chair of the Jacksonville Chamber Board of Directors. Darnell holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Florida State University. He is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School, the Advanced HR Executive Program at University of Michigan and Leadership Jacksonville.