AP data: Mishaps in schools info, methodology

The incidents collected here are sourced primarily from the Gun Violence Archive. Incidents were then vetted and checked by AP staff.

The time period covered by the data is Jan. 1, 2014 to March 29, 2018.

An incident is included only if it involves a school employee or SRO bringing a firearm to school and then acting in a negligent manner.

Incidents where a school employee or SRO leaves a gun in their car are not included, unless the gun is later stolen or lost.

Incidents involving parents or children bringing guns are not included.

Incidents involving gunfire off campus, negligent or otherwise, are not included.

The 'injured' column is the number of all people injured in the shooting, even from shrapnel or debris.

The data aggregates incidents from media reports and police blotters. As a result, it may miss incidents that do not reach public notice or were not reported in news media.

Additionally, the circumstances of some incidents may be too unclear; where that has occurred and additional reporting has not been able to determine more specifics about the case, the AP has disregarded those incidents as well.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.