Modern-day redlining interactive map

×

Modern-Day Redlining

In 61 metro areas across the U.S., people of color were more likely to be denied conventional mortgage loans than whites, even when controlling for applicants' income, loan amount and neighborhood.

This map of a statistical analysis by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting tracks those disparities.

To get started, click on a metro area or search for an address.

Read Kept Out, Reveal’s full investigation, here.

Sources Reveal analysis of Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data, U.S. Census Bureau