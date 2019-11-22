Tim Tebow Breaks Down Sobbing as He Feeds His Dog for the Last Time
Tim Tebow is struggling with a difficult loss. The 32-year-old said goodbye to his beloved dog, Bronco, this week, posting a touching tribute to Instagram.
In the clip, Tebow is feeding Bronco what appears o be a large piece of cheese, while holding the dog and crying.
"One of the toughest goodbyes. Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever -- thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories," Tebow captioned the series of videos and photos of his furry friend. "Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him, and thank you to all the other people including Miss Shea and Miss Mindy for sharing so much love with Bronco. If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story."
The former quarterback and current professional baseball player and TV broadcaster posted some teary videos and photos with his "son" from his puppy days to present.
He ended the series with another emotional video of a snorting Bronco, as he says in the background, "I want to make one last video with my son to say thanks for being the best. I love you, boy, so much."
Tebow's fiancée, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, commented on the post, writing, "I wish I could take your heartache my love. My heart is broken too! Bronco was the sweetest son in the de whol wide world."
