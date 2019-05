JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Country singer Miranda Lambert is coming to Jacksonville this year!

Her concert will be held on Thursday, November 21 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

It's part of her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour.

Special guests include Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

Click here to purchase tickets or for more information.

